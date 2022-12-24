Horse Racing: Zuccarelli fancied for Mumbai feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccarelli looks best in the Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Grade-3) 1800 metres, terms for horses 3 years old over in a small field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Mysticism 1, Daulat Mai 2, Twelfth Earl 3

2. The President 1, Right To Privacy 2, Charming Star 3

3. Kirkines 1, Chat 2, Hooves Of Thunder 3

4. Portofino Bay 1, Opus Dei 2, Endurance 3

5. Lord And Master 1, Dragoness 2, Sunrise 3

6. Zuccarelli 1, Northern Lights 2, Juliette 3

7. Flashing Famous 1, Excellent Star 2, Alpine Star 3

7. Intense Belief 1, Spirit Bay 2, Demetrius 3

Day’s Best: Zuccarelli.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.