Horse Racing: Hoping Cloud shines in morning trials

Hoping Cloud impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday.

05:44 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Hoping Cloud impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday.

SAND

600m:

Grand Duke (RS Jodha) 45, handy.

800m:

Wandring Warrior (Mohith Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Master Touch (Md Ismail) 1-1, 600/45, maintains form. Canterbury (Apprentice) 58, 600/44, moved well. NRI Majestic (Trainer) & Raniji (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/45, former better. 2y-(Arazan/Commelina) (RB) & Silk Route (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/45, former moved well.

1000m:

Sacred Bond (K Mukesh) & Santa Barbara (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Calista Girl (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, maintains form. Fara (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Proud Mary (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, maintains form. Trump Star (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Tiger Mountain (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved well. 3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (Mohit Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Splendour On Grass (RB) & Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former to note.

2y-(Top Class/Golden Queen) (AA Vikrant) & Spiritual Power (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, pair moved well. Hoping Cloud (Mohit Singh) & Hartnell (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former pleased. Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) & Premier Action (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former maintains form. Sun Dancer (K Mukesh) & Livemore (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair finished level. Char Ek Char (Aneel) & Mn’s Council (B Nikhil)

1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy.