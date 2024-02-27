| Horticulture Officer Recruitment Certificate Verification To Be Conducted On Thursday

Horticulture Officer recruitment: Certificate verification to be conducted on Thursday

Candidates have been instructed to carry all required documents without fail

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 09:35 PM

Hyderabad: Verification of certificates for recruitment to posts of Horticulture Officer will be conducted at TSPSC’s Office here on Thursday from 10.30 am.

Candidates who have been picked up for certificates verification should download and carry check list, two sets of attestation form, which is available on Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates have been instructed to carry all required documents without fail.