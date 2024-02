TSPSC releases selected list for Drug Inspectors posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 10:46 PM

Hyderabad: A list of provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to posts of Drugs Inspector in Drugs Controller Administration department has been released by the TSPSC on Friday.

For the list of selected candidates and other details, visit the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

