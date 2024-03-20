Telangana Govt okays filling up 5,348 vacancies in health department

The State government, has also accorded permission to the State health department to complete the recruitment of 4,356 vacant posts in various medical colleges on contract basis for a period of one-year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 10:24 PM

Hyderabad: The State Government has issued orders according permission to the State health department to recruit 5, 348 vacancies in various categories in the health department through direct recruitment.

“The Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board shall take the necessary steps for direct recruitment to the vacant posts permitted to be filled up in this order, by obtaining the requisite details, such as local cadre-wise vacancy position, roster points, qualifications, etc., from the concerned Secretary and Heads of Departments. It shall issue Notification and Schedule for recruitment, expeditiously,” Government Order (GO Ms No 69), said.

While the recruitment of 5, 348 vacancies in various health departments will take-time, as a stop-gap measure to ensure the inspections by National Medical Commission (NMC) in government medical colleges are held smoothly, the State government, last week, has accorded permission to the State health department to complete the recruitment of 4, 356 vacant posts in various medical colleges on contract basis for a period of one-year.