Hostel business to double soon: Chevella MP

Addressing hostel owners of IT corridor, Reddy said the hostel business will be doubled in coming years in HITEC City, Gachibowli and Kondapur given the sharp boom in IT industry.

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: Chevella MP, Ranjith Reddy on Friday assured the IT Corridor Hostels Association on taking issues faced by them to the notice of MA&UD Minister, K T Rama Rao and help in resolving them.

Addressing hostel owners of IT corridor, Reddy said the hostel business will be doubled in coming years in HITEC City, Gachibowli and Kondapur given the sharp boom in IT industry. “TRS government will ensure that no sector suffers,” he said.

The association in a memorandum has requested that hostel industry be recognised as a small scale industry. “Our nature of business is renting for residential purpose. So we request to consider the electricity and water charges under residential category,” said P Amarnath Reddy, president, IT Corridor Hostels Association.

On this occasion, Serilingampally MLA, Arikepudi Gandhi said that State government will come to their rescue as their business was facing challenges since Covid-19. MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that State government will look into all possible ways in addressing hostel problems.

A request was made that GHMC trade licenses be charged on office space, rather than total area or entire building area.

According to the association, hostel industry is one of the main subsectors for IT sector, providing employment for 60,000 families who have been engaged in works such as cooking, transport, helpers and housekeeping.

“There are around 3,500 hostels in IT zone. We are serving around 4 lakh IT employees with all amenities in a secure atmosphere. There is a need for State government to kindly look into our issues and save us from Covid-19 impact,” said Sanjay Chowdary, chief advisor for the association.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .