Hosts confirmed for Feb 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers window events

Clark (the Philippines), Tokyo (Japan), Manama (Bahrain) and Doha (Qatar) will stage the tournaments in bubbles amid the Covid-19 pandemic from February 18-22 next year.

Beirut: Four venues for the upcoming February 2021 window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers have been confirmed by the FIBA Regional Office Asia.

“After successfully holding the games of the Qualifiers in bubbles in November, the third and last window will also be organised as protected environment tournaments in order to ensure health and safety of all participants,” FIBA said in a statement.

The sport’s governing body said that the most important criteria in choosing the hosts, like for the previous window, was “health and travel guarantees and compliance with FIBA health protocols, including testing and controlled entry into a secure environment”.