Minister Prashanth Reddy promises to get additional lot of 1500 2BHKs

A total of 160 houses are being built in the village at an estimated cost of Rs 8.48 crore.

Wanaparthy: Housing minister V Prashanth Reddy has promised to get another additional lot of 1500 two bedroom houses sanctioned for Wanaparthy constituency, after speaking to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He was speaking after handing over the papers pertaining to 24 houses in the first batch of 2BHK houses in Appayipally village. A total of 160 houses are being built in the village at an estimated cost of Rs 8.48 crore.

Prashanth Reddy and the Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy have earlier launched various developmental works in Wanaparthy district headquarters at a cost of Rs 95 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, he credited his cabinet colleague Niranjan Reddy for being the sole reason for formation of Wanaparthy as a district. The Chief Minister had earlier sanctioned Rs 50 crore for taking up works pertaining to central lighting, widening of roads, and other works.

Niranan Redy said the construction of two bedroom houses was mostly completed in Appayipally, Chityala and Peddagudem. The first lot of 24 houses out of 160 have been handed over to the beneficiaries and the remaining would be handed over shortly. He appealed the Housing minister Prashanth Reddy to sanction more 1500 two bedroom houses out of which 500 could be constructed in Wanaparthy town, while the others in villages.

Nagarkurnool MP Potuganti Ramulu, ZP chairman R Loknath Reddy, Municipal Chairman Gattu Yadav, other elected representatives and officials participated in the programme.

