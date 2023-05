How Basti Dawakhana Helping Needy People | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: Basti Dawakhanas is an initiative of the State government in association with the Departments of Health, Municipal Administration and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

Offering free medicine, consultation, specialist services, diagnostic tests and even telemedicine facilities, Basti Dawakhanas has turned out to be a boon for the poor.

