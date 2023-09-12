| How Much Do You Think Harsha Bhogle Earned As A Commentator For His First Gig

In his last tweet, Harsha Bhogle reminisced about his first ODI and took a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Published Date - 10:32 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle hardly needs any introduction as he is a renowned voice in the game of cricket. He is known for bringing unparalleled expertise and enthusiasm to the sport.

It was in 1983 when Bhogle was seeking opportunities, Harsha was granted a break by a DD producer from Hyderabad. He recalled an anecdote from that time, sitting atop a roller in a simple t-shirt, partaking in the curtain-raiser for the India versus Pakistan match. To his surprise, the next day, he got the opportunity to be part of two commentary stints. Interestingly, within the subsequent 14 months, Harsha found himself commentating for two more ODIs and a test match.

For his maiden assignment, he received a humble sum of Rs 350 as salary.

Here is his tweet:

40 years ago today. My first ODI. Still remember that young man trying frantically to get opportunities. And a kind producer from DD-Hyd giving him this break. I sat on a roller the previous evening, in a simple t-shirt, doing the curtain raiser. And got two commentary stints the… pic.twitter.com/wV0bj382Xv — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 10, 2023