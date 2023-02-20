Karimnagar police arrest two thieves in separate incidents

Karimnagar police arrested a bike lifter and recovered eight motorcycles (Rs 4 lakh worth) from him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police arrested a bike lifter and recovered eight motorcycles (Rs 4 lakh worth) from him.

Additional DCP S Srinivas told newsmen that Gollapalli Srikanth of Vedurugatla used to work in a hotel in Karimnagar town and migrated to Hyderabad recently. Addicted to leading a lavish life, he had started lifting bikes to earn money in an easy way.

He used to target bikes parked near Karimnagar bus stand area and shopping complexes. Police watched the movements of Srikanth and arrested him on Monday. Cops recovered eight bikes worth Rs 4 lakh.

In another incident, police arrested a robber Yakub Pasha from Hanamkonda. Yakub Pasha, who has a previous history of robberies, used to target locked houses and flee with valuables.

Recently, he stole Rs 40,000 from a kirana store in Kothirampur of Karimnagar town. Police managed to find the whereabouts of Yakub with the help of CCTV cameras and arrested him. Town ACP Tula Srinivasa Rao, Inspector Natesh were present.