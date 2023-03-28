How to recognise fake AI-generated images

It is important to understand and differentiate between fake images and real ones when necessary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

AI-generated image of Donald Trump bring arrested. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: These days there are a number of images being created using artificial intelligence which looks almost like a picture clicked using a camera. While it is interesting and fun to see those images, it must be remembered that they can create fake news.

It is important to understand and differentiate between fake images and real ones when necessary.

Below are a few ways you can do that.

Whenever you come across an image that looks suspicious to you, always check for the source. Look at the comments under the image to check if anyone has flagged it and check if there is a note that came with the image that suggests it’s created with AI.

In addition to that, you can observe the image closely and check for clues that look unreal or made up. Finer details like facial features or other objects will be able to help you to determine if it’s a fake. Also, most of these images are asymmetric when it comes to faces and people have weird-looking teeth.

Also, look for watermarks as well and check them on the web. If the watermark is related to an AI company, you will know it’s fake.

There are also a few websites that help determine if an image is not real. GAN detector is one of them and can detect an image created with AI. Findexif and Foto Forensics are some other recommended tools.

Also Read AI-generated images creating fake news on social media