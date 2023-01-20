HPS Begumpet hosts 4th edition of India Science Festival

The inaugural day was marked by talks, panel discussions, workshops, interactive demos, film screenings, exhibits, fireside chats, competitions and games.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Mallika Sarabhai Dance performance at India Science Festival at Hyderabad Public School Begumpet (Photo: Surya Sridhar).

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet, hosted the fourth edition of India Science Festival with gusto as part of its centenary celebrations in the school premises here on Friday.

The India Science Festival themed on ‘Future is Now’ is being conducted by the Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology (FAST India) in association with the Telangana State Innovation Council (TSIC).

Speakers from Stanford, Microsoft, IBM, Google Research, European Space Agency, AIIMS, Ashoka University and other students took to the stage as they shared their thoughts on innovation and technology and the role Hyderabad has played in the arena.

Engaging exhibits ranging from AI Art, a brain-controlled helicopter, driverless cars, participatory Periodic table, genetically modified flies to a humanoid robot etc., were also featured.

A stellar Bharatnatyam dance theatre performance titled ‘The Dance of Life’ by Dr. Mallika Sarbhai’s troupe from the Darpan Academy of Performing Arts added vigour to the fest that will conclude on January 22.