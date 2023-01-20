KL Chancellor Koneru Satyanarayana presented with prestigious Life Time Achievement Award

He received this award from the former Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu at a function organised by the Lok Nayak Foundation, Visakhapatnamon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:36 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor of KL Deemed-to-be-University, received the Life Time Achievement Award for the philanthropic services rendered through the educational institution. He received this award from the former Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu at a function organised by the Lok Nayak Foundation, Visakhapatnamon on January 18, 2023.

Satyanarayanahas played a vital role in transforming the technical education sector since the last four decades. He has adopted 112 villages and is striving to make them ‘smart villages’. He encouraged students from poor backgrounds by providing them with scholarships and fee concessions. He has spearheaded various empowerment projects, including the formation of a Women’s Welfare Wing at the University.

Satyanarayana said “I am delighted at being conferred the lifetime achievement award. It has been a pleasure to witness many transformations across the education sector during my years of service. I believe onlyhard work and perseverance is a gateway to success.”