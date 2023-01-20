Telangana: Four-year Computer Science course for degree students from next academic year

The degree colleges, particularly the government degree colleges, would be offering BSc (Hons) in Computer Science, a four year programme which will be on par with the BTech CSE.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: For students who fail to get admission in the BTech Computer Science and Engineering course in the State, here is an alternative.

A decision to this effect has been taken by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) during its Executive Council meeting held here on Friday. To begin with, the new course would be introduced in 12 Government Degree Colleges, mostly autonomous, and also in select private degree colleges under different universities.

The curriculum would be practical oriented and designed by faculty from the State Universities and professionals from the top IT companies. Apart from aligning the syllabus with the industry requirements, students opting for this course have to undergo two-three months of internships in the IT companies to get hands-on training thereby enhancing their employability quotient and get placed during the campus placement drives.

Admissions to this new course would be based on the merit secured in the intermediate public examinations and students would be enrolled through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) only.

Several major IT companies have preferred Telangana, particularly Hyderabad to set up their units, pointed out TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri. During the World Economic Forum in Davos too, several IT companies have signed a pact with the government in presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao to invest in Hyderabad.

“These companies recruit Computer Science graduates and to ensure students from Telangana secure the jobs, it has been decided to introduce BSc (Hons) in Computer Science, which will be equivalent to BTech CSE,” Prof. Limbadri said.

In the last couple of years, the TSCHE and universities have launched BSc Data Science, BCom Business Analytics, BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) Political Science and Bachelor’s in Fashion Technology courses which evoked good response from students.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy, JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy and Satavahana University Vice Chancellor Prof. S Mallesh among others took part in the meeting.