HPS-Ramanthapur to hold closing ceremony for Golden Jubilee celebrations on Dec 17

The then Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, flagged off the Golden Jubilee Celebrations on July 30 this year. Since then, a series of programmes of interest to the stakeholders were held.

Hyderabad: HPS-Ramanthapur is holding a closing ceremony for its year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations on December 17.

MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and actor-director Adivi Sesh will take part in the closing ceremony in which a musical extravaganza, ‘The Humanoid’, a tale of time travel by the students will be staged. To mark the occasion, the school is also bringing out a Coffee Table book, a reminiscence of the journey of 50 illustrious years.

Founded in 1972 under the aegis of the HPS Society, HPS-Ramanthapur is an institution spread over 37.5 acres carved out of the Osmania University campus.