Ramagundam police released Maoists posters

Commission of Police, M Srinivasulu along with Mancherial DCP Ashok Kumar, special branch ACP Raghavendra Rao and others released the posters at the commissionerate office, Godavarikhani on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 11:15 PM

Peddapalli: Ramagundam commissionerate police released posters of Maoist naxalites and asked the public to alert the police if they notice the suspected Maoists on the eve of Lok Sabha polls.

If they noticed the suspected Maoists, people could contract police by dialing Ramagundam CP office 08728271333, Peddapalli DCP 8712656502, Mancherial DCP 8712656503, Naxalite information bureau (NIB) 8712656596.

The details of informants would be kept secret and would be rewarded with cash rewards.