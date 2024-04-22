DGP visits Maoist affected areas on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders

He inspected and interacted with officials at security camps at Chennapuram, Pusuguppa and Unjupalli in Cherla mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 10:28 PM

Kothagudem: In the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections DGP Ravi Gupta visited Maoist affected areas on Telangana- Chhattisgarh borders in the district on Monday.

Accompanied by additional DGP (Intelligence) Shivdhar Reddy, additional DG (Greyhounds) Vijay Kumar, CRPF South Zone additional DGP Ravideep Singh Sahi, CRPF Southern Sector Hyderabad Zone IGP Charusinha and SIB IGP Sumathi

Ravi Gupta told the officials to collect information about the movements of Maoists from time to time and be vigilant. He wanted the police officials to take steps to avoid any untoward incidents in the parliamentary elections by Maoists.

Later the DGP held a review meeting at Sarapaka with officials of Kothagudem, Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts. He told officials to maintain effective coordination with police officers of

neighbouring States and prevent illegal transportation of cash and liquor.

Tight security has to be maintained at polling stations in Maoist-affected areas. SPs, B Rohith Raju, Dr. Shabarish P and Kiran Prabhakar Khare, SP (SIB) Rajesh, Kothagudem OSD T Sai Manohar, ASPs Paritosh Pankaj and Mahesh Jithe were present.