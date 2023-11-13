Tension prevails as BSP, BRS clash in Asifabad

Tension prevailed for a while when activists of both BSP and BRS clashed during campaigning in Kagaznagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:58 AM, Mon - 13 November 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Tension prevailed for a while when activists of both BSP and BRS clashed during campaigning in Kagaznagar on Sunday.

Activists of the BSP were carrying out a door-door canvassing at Vijayabasthi in the town at around 6 pm. At the same time, a publicity vehicle of BRS was moving in the similar lane of the locality. The BSP activists objected to this, leading to heated arguments.

BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar then staged a protest in front of Kagaznagar police station, demanding action against the activists of BRS.

Syed Faheem of BSP lodged a petition with police. A case of attempt to murder was registered against six persons including Aleem, BRS nominee Koneru Konappa, Faheem, Lalit, Ansuman and Koneru Vasu. Similarly, Aleem of the BRS lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered against Praveen Kumar and 15 others.