Huge rush at Praja Palana sabhas in erstwhile Khammam

In Khammam as many 25,351 applications were received from the public on the first day of the programme, informed district Collector VP Gautham

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Collector VP Gautham and CP Visnhu S Warrier inspected a Praja Palana counter in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Public in large numbers thronged at counters set up in Khammam and Kothagudem districts to receive applications as part of Praja Palana programme on Thursday.

In Khammam as many 25,351 applications were received from the public on the first day of the programme, informed district Collector VP Gautham. He along with Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier inspected Praja Palana sabhas at different places in the district.

The Collector informed that Praja Palana camps would be conducted at 115 places in 21 mandals and four municipalities of the district. 62 teams have been formed to conduct Praja Palana sabhas till January 6, 2024.

Kothagudem Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed that Praja Palana sabhas would be conducted in 481 gram panchayats and four municipalities of the district to receive applications from the public for Maha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyoti, Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma houses and Cheyuta schemes.

Gram sabhas were held in 83 gram panchayats and 23 municipality wards on the first day and 25,087 applications were received from 52, 880 families. Every application received was registered in the register and a receipt was given, she said.

The Praja Palana applications were being provided free of cost to every household and people should not fall prey to middlemen. People should be alert over fake news on social media and not believe them, Dr. Ala suggested.

She said that xerox centre owners should collect nominal charges. If anyone was found to be collecting extra charge criminal cases would be registered and the permission of the respective xerox centre would be revoked, the Collector warned.

Meanwhile, xerox centres made a killing as the public thronged the centres for photocopies of certificates required for Praja Palana applications. There were reports that at some places the centre owners collected even Rs 10 to photocopy a certificate.