Huge rush of devotees in Tirumala Temple

On Thursday, 60,101 devotees visited Tirumala Srivasa and paid their prayers, and 30,991 devotees offered talaneelalu( offered hair) for Lord Venkateshwara.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:02 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Tirupati: In view of the holiday season, the devotees rush in Tirumala has increased. The rush of devotees continues today in Tirumala. The devotees who do not have a token can take more than a day to reach Sarvadarshanam.

That means the devotees should wait nearly 30 hours in the queue. The reports say that 30 compartments are filled with devotees for darshanam.

On Thursday, 60,101 devotees visited Tirumala Srivasa and paid their prayers, and 30,991 devotees offered talaneelalu( offered hair) for Lord Venkateshwara.

Earlier, TTD announced that they are going to offer Divyadarshanam tokens for devotees who go to Tirumala on foot. 10,000 tokens will be distributed on the Alipiri route, and 5,000 tickets will be distributed on the Srivarimettu route. TTD had stopped issuing Divyadarshanam tokens for devotees due to COVID, and now it has resumed the program.