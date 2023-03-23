TTD announces online ticket release for June ‘Angapradakshinam’

Devotees can get their hands on the tickets via the official website of TTD or the mobile application.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release of online tickets for the month of June related to ‘Angapradakshinam’ on Friday, March 24, at 10:00 am. Devotees can avail themselves of the tickets through the TTD website and the mobile application.

Angapradakshinam is a unique and significant ritual performed by devotees at the Tirumala temple. It involves circumambulating the temple on foot and prostrating oneself at various points. The ritual is believed to confer immense spiritual benefits and is considered a deeply fulfilling experience.

The TTD has also announced the release of special darshan tokens for the month of April on the same day, at 3:00 pm, to facilitate the elderly, disabled, and those suffering from chronic diseases to take Tirumala darshan. The TTD has urged devotees to take note of this and book their tickets in advance to avoid any last-minute rush.