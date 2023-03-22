TTD approves Rs 4,411 cr budget for 2023-24

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that some important decisions were taken in the TTD board meeting on February 15 but the details were not made public due to election code.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:45 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

File photo

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has approved a Rs.4,411 crore budget for the year 2023-24.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Wednesday, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that some important decisions were taken in the TTD board meeting on February 15 but the details were not made public due to election code.

The online services introduced during COVID time would continue and the construction of Srinivasa Sethu would start by April end and would be completed for the convenience of the pilgrims, he said.

Also, additional laddu counters would be set up at a cost of Rs.5.25 crore,he added.

The Sitarama Kalyanam would be performed on a grand scale on April 5 at Vontimitta temple where the Chief Minister would present silk robes on behalf of the government, he disclosed.