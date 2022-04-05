Huge turnout for Hyderabad police pre-recruitment training screening test

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad City Police is Organizing Pre Recruitment Training Program Eligibility Screening Test at Kammma Sangam Ameerpet in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Around 16,000 police job aspirants appeared for the screening test for pre-recruitment police training (PRPT) test conducted by the Hyderabad City Police at 36 centers in the city on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand said the test was conducted in all five zones of the city and around 21,000 had registered for it. “Getting into the police is a matter of pride not only for the candidate but his entire family and neighbourhood,” he said while interacting with media.

He explained that coaching will be given to 1,000 candidates in each zone to secure police jobs. “CSR funds, HCP funds and governments funds will be used to conduct this three month training program. We aim to fill around 3,300 vacancies in Hyderabad police by training the job aspirants,” he said.

The Commissioner visited two centres located at Anwar Uloom college in Mallepally and Aurora College in Chikkadpally and interacted with the candidates.

