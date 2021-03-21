Hunar Online helps homemakers achieve their dreams

Hunar Online with its 30-plus courses enables women to learn fashion designing, garment making, fashion illustration, fashion styling, embroidery, fabric designing, bag making.

Hyderabad: It is not very often that we see a professional chartered accountant (CA) become an entrepreneur to help homemakers realise their dreams from the comfort of their homes.

Founder and CEO of Hunar Online Courses, Nishtha Yogesh dabbled with entrepreneurship after working for KPMG’s audit division for three years. However, she sold the first startup and went back to start something closer to her home. Having seen her mother teach fashion designing and realising that many homemakers were looking to set up their boutique, she spotted this as an opportunity.

“I had seen the transformation in the lives of students who learned fashion designing from my mother. This was a driving force for me to start Hunar — wherein we offer 30-plus courses which not only include fashion designing but also garment making, fashion illustration, fashion styling, embroidery, fabric designing, bag making, home decor, jewellery designing, and boutique management. Anything that caters to the creative side of an individual is taught by us,” says the Hyderabad-based entrepreneur.

Other than teaching basic courses, the platform also offers pre-recorded video lessons of 20 minutes each so that it is easier for the student to learn it in their free time. The certification is provided by the National Skill Development Corporation and for fashion designing, ace designer Neeta Lulla not only teaches the course but also mentors the students on setting up their boutique.

“Not just online courses, we also provide a full-fledged kit to the students depending on their choice of course which is included in our fees. We have had more than 10 lakh app downloads and about 10,000 students learning on the platform out of which 65 per cent are homemakers,” says Nishtha.

She shares some success stories. Manju Pillalamarri, a 36-year-old homemaker from Hyderabad and mother to two kids, felt it was time for her to pursue further education. That’s when she enrolled in Hunar Online’s Boutique Management course, a year and a half ago, and then became a part of My Boutique Programme which supported her in creating her own collections and selling them online. She has been taking online and offline orders for the past couple of months and is planning to set up a store now.

A dentist from Hyderabad, Dr M Namrata did not have the

option of joining college for a fashion designing course. The mother of two stumbled upon Hunar Online Courses, which gave the luxury to learn sitting at home and at her own pace. After finishing courses with Hunar, she started her own business and created a brand, Ethnic Closet. She promotes and sells most of her collections on Instagram and other social media platforms.

