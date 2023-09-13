Hunar Online Courses announces launch of Hunar Utsav 2023

Hunar Online Courses has announced the launch of its annual extravaganza - Hunar Utsav 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: Hunar Online Courses, an online learning platform aimed at empowering women by helping them acquire new skills and achieve financial independence, has announced the launch of its annual extravaganza – Hunar Utsav 2023.

To be held in Hyderabad in November, it promises an unparalleled experience for talented Indian women who aspire to excel in fashion, beauty, and food, and who have a keen interest in showcasing their creative abilities.

The last date for applications for Hunar Utsav 2023 closes on September 23 and interested aspirants from across the country can apply by registering on Hunar’s website ([https://bit.ly/3ZgnZ15]), and then submitting their designs.

The event will also witness the presence of guests such as Neeta Lulla, 4-time national award-winning fashion designer, Bollywood actor, fitness icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and other celebrities, a press release said.

Nishtha Yogesh, CEO of Hunar Online Courses, said, “Hunar Utsav is not just an event; it’s a celebration of the limitless potential that women possess and a showcase of the incredible journey of skill that our students have delivered.”