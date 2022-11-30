Shilpa Shetty Kundra invests in Hyderabad-based Hunar Online Courses

The online learning platform helps women learn new skills in fashion, food, photography, and interior design, and become financially independent.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra has invested in Hyderabad-based Hunar Online Courses. The online learning platform helps women learn new skills in fashion, food, photography, and interior design, and become financially independent. Shilpa will also be its brand ambassador.

“Empowering the women of India with skills to become financially independent has been a dream for me. I believe that financial independence and having a personal source of income are important for women. I saw first-hand the impact that Hunar’s team was creating and I wanted to join them as an investor and a brand ambassador,” said Shilpa.

“Women want to be financially independent and recognised for their skills but do not have easy access to opportunities to learn or earn. Our goal has always been to offer a safe and encouraging ecosystem wherein women can learn multiple skills from home, create their designs or products and gain recognition and financial independence,” said Nishtha Yogesh, Founder and CEO of Hunar Online Courses.

Hunar courses include fabric designing, garment making, bag making, home décor, jewellery designing, baking, chocolate making, make-up courses, boutique management, and fashion entrepreneurship, a release said.