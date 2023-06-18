Hanamkonda: SRU joins hands with LSCI to boost employment opportunities

Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

(From Left to Right) Dr.G.Purushothama Chari, Prof. Ram Deshmukh, Prof. S.Ganesan of SRU,Head, Education Initiatives, LSCI, and Prof. Deepak Garg, Vice Chancellor, SR University,and others.

Hanamkonda: The School of Business at SR University, Warangal, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Logistics Skill Council of India (LSCI).

The agreement was formalized recently under the auspices of the National Skill Development Corporation of India (NSDC), according to a press note issued here on Sunday.

The primary objective of this strategic partnership is to introduce an apprenticeship-based Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree program specializing in logistics.

Starting from the academic year 2023-24, the SR University campus in Warangal will host this comprehensive three-year program, aimed at equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the logistics industry, said SRU VC Prof Deepak Garg.

The MoU underscores the shared commitment of both organizations to foster a collaborative environment that benefits all stakeholders involved. By leveraging their respective expertise and resources, SR University’s School of Business and the Logistics Skill Council of India (LSCI) aim to address the demand-supply gap in the logistics sector, offering employment opportunities for aspiring jobseekers.