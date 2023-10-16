Hundreds of workers, leaders of Samajwadi Party from northeast Delhi join Congress

The workers and leaders from Babarpur, including former councillor Rekha Vashisht and Sunil Vashisht, joined the Congress in the presence of its Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely

By PTI Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

New Delhi: Hundreds of workers and leaders of the Samajwadi Party from northeast Delhi, led by a former municipal councillor, joined the Congress here on Monday, according to a party statement.

The workers and leaders from Babarpur, including former councillor Rekha Vashisht and Sunil Vashisht, joined the Congress in the presence of its Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely.

After he took over as the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president, Lovely had appealed to all those who had left the party to return to the Congress family. Since then, many leaders and a large number of their followers from other parties have joined the Congress without any precondition, according to the statement.

Addressing the leaders and workers who joined the Congress on Monday, Lovely said that after the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, people’s faith and belief in the Congress party’s ideology has soared, and more and more leaders and workers from other parties were approaching the Delhi Congress leadership to join the party, the statement added.

Also Read Congress releases candidates for 39 Assembly seats in Mizoram