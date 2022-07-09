Hungama Play announces new anthology crime thriller series ‘Tera Chhalaava’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: The show comprises five unique stories of love, deception, and murder – replete with twists and the extreme lengths that one would go for it.

Hungama Play, a leading OTT platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, has launched its new Hindi original anthology ‘Tera Chhalaava’. The crime thriller is headlined by some of the biggest names of the industry, such as Kavita Kaushik, Sandeepa Dhar, Manish Goplani, Anveshi Jain, Samikssha Batnagar, Amit Behl, Dhiraj Totlani, Aabhaas Mehta, Vedika Bhandari, and Archana Vednekar.

‘Tera Chhalaava’ has five unique and twisted stories of love, deception, and murder that will surely have you glued to the screen and keep you at the edge of your seat. Five different directors have been at the helm of each of these stories, including Kabir Sadanand (‘Jalpari’), Prabal Baruah (‘Happy Anniversary’), Kabir Sadanand (‘Gulaabo’), Deepakk Sunil Prasadh (‘Oh Baby’), and Rajinder Singh Puller (‘Kashmakash’).

Love will make you climb the tallest of mountains and cross the deepest of oceans. At the same time, it can also drive you mad, leading towards unexpected events. ‘Tera Chhalaava’ brings five such unusual stories where love is the gateway to destruction. Whether it is a prostitute, who would do anything to start life afresh; a couple celebrating their first pregnancy and also simultaneously dealing with infidelity; a husband going above and beyond his means to surprise his wife on their wedding anniversary; a renowned musician forced to make the most difficult decision of his life; or a successful novelist who unknowingly ends up scripting his own doom; all these stories navigate the complex nuances of love.

We have heard that ‘love kills’ too, but none of us know how, when, and why. ‘Tera Chhalaava’ explores those darker sides of this universal emotion.

Speaking about the anthology, Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media says, “Our focus has always been to present entertaining stories that break the monotony of content fatigue. In doing so, we have been able to explore new genres, and subjects with a fresh outlook. The show, ‘Tera Chhalaava’ brings a different perspective on love. The stories are gripping, and exciting with unexpected twists and promising talent. We look forward to expanding our catalogue with more of such captivating stories and shows.”

Director Kabir Sadanand talks about directing as well as acting on the show, and shares, “This series gives a very different take on love and the limits that one can cross when it comes to saving their loved one. Knowing the genre the anthology belongs to, it was important for my story to engross the audience and have them ask ‘what’s going to happen, next?’ There can be absolutely no scope for a dull moment in the narrative. It was fun, and a welcome change, to be acting. I hope that our characters and on-screen dynamics will be received well by the viewers.”