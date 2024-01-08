Huzurabad Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries urge govt to release 2nd installment amount

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 08:17 PM

Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries handing over representation to the Collector Pamela Sathpaty at Prajavani in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries from Huzurabad, who got only Rs 5 lakh amount in the first phase, wanted the government to release the remaining amount.

A number of beneficiaries from various mandals of Huzurabad constituency submitted representations to the Collector Pamela Sathpaty in Prajavani, the people grievances programme, held at collectorate auditorium here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that about 4,900 beneficiaries were sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to establish various units in the first phase and assured to release the remaining amount in the second phase but in vain.

The release of the second installment was delayed for three months due to negligence of the SC Corporation officials before the assembly polls. However, it was stalled with the announcement of the model code of conduct.

They wanted the new Congress government to take initiatives to sanction the second installment amount since the beneficiaries were facing troubles to run the units established with the first installment amount.

Various business establishments such as kirana stores, mini supermarkets, welding shops, kangan halls and other units were established by hiring commercial space. However, they were unable to pay even the rent of shops due to lack of adequate business. They, initially, have spent money since it would take time to pick-up business.

So, they wanted the government to protect their interest by sanctioning the second installment amount of Rs 5 lakhs.