Prajavani services temporarily deferred in view of Lok Sabha polls

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: In the wake of Lok Sabha elections and the Model Code of Conduct being in vogue, the Prajavani services at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad, have been temporarily deferred and will resume on June 7, according to an official statement.