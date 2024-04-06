Three killed in road accident in Huzurabad

The incident occurred when a soil-laden tipper overturned and fell on two-wheeler on the victims were traveling at Bornapalli.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 April 2024, 10:09 AM

Representational Image

Karimnagar:: Three persons of a family died in a road accident that took place in Huzurabad late on Friday night.

According to police, Ganta Vijay (17), his sister Varsha (15) and Sindhu (18) went to attend the Peddamma jatara held in Bornapalli. They were returning home when the accident happened.

The three died on the spot due to suffocation after being trapped under the soil from the tipper, police said, adding that the bodies were recovered by removing the soil with the help of an earthmover. The bodies were shifted to Huzurabad hospital for postmortem.