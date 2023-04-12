Best dalit bandhu entrepreneurs felicitated in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar along with best dalit bandhu entrepreneurs from Huzurabad constituency.

Karimnagar: In order to encourage dalits, the district administration felicitated dalits who emerged as best entrepreneurs by establishing different units under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

100 best entrepreneurs from Huzurabad constituency including Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Veenavanka and Illandakunta were felicitated in a programme held here on Wednesday. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalkar, felicitating them, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme to effect a comprehensive change in the social, economic and political conditions of dalits.

The community people, who used to work as labourers till the recent past, have now emerged as owners by establishing different units under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan and others were present.

