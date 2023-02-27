Hyderabad: 10 organs from two brain dead patients donated

Relatives of two brain dead patients have donated a total of 10 organs of the deceased that were allocated to needy patients

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Organ Donors Mr. Mulkala Durgaiah and P Ramesh

Hyderabad: Relatives of two brain dead patients have donated a total of 10 organs of the deceased that were allocated to needy patients based on the State-run Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

On February 22, Mulkala Durgaiah (42), an employee of NPDCL from Mancherial, complained of giddiness and was shifted to a local hospital and later to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda.

Also Read Hyderabad: Organs of brain dead youngster from Nalgonda donated

The doctors provided intensive critical care to Durgaiah for five-days but his health condition did not improve. On Sunday, February 26, the team of doctors declared him as brain dead.

Following a series of grief counselling sessions conducted by Jeevandan coordinators, his wife M. Tirumaladevi, children Sai Shruthik (18), Akhil Raju (16) and brother consented to donate his organs.

The surgeons retrieved two kidneys, two lungs and two corneas (in all 6), which were allocated to needy patients based on Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

In the second case, on February 23, Palapati Ramesh (43), a private bus driver hailing from Hayathnagar, met with an accident while crossing the main road near Ramoji Film City.

The family members immediately shifted Ramesh to Kamineni Hospitals where the doctors provided intensive care for three-days. With no improvement in his health, on Saturday, February 25, the doctors declared Ramesh as brain dead.

Following a series of grief counselling sessions, the family members of Ramesh, including wife Supraja and father Pochaiah decided to donate organs. A total of two donor kidneys and 2 corneas (in all 4) were retrieved and allocated to needy patients.