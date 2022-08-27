Hyderabad: 10 persons jailed for harassing women during ‘Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam’ programme

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:55 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

(Representational Image) Ten persons were sentenced to jail by local court in harassing the women during the ‘Ek Shaam, Charminar Ke Naam’ programme and at other public places, who were caught by the Hyderabad She Teams.

Hyderabad: A local court in the city on Saturday sentenced 10 persons to jail who were caught by the Hyderabad She Teams for harassing women during the ‘Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam’ programme and at other public places.

They were sentenced for periods ranging from two to eight days. All those sentenced were aged between 19 and 40 years.

“A few eve-teasers are taking public events and other festivities as an opportunity to harass women. The She Teams caught them, booked cases and produced them before court,” said AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner (Crimes) and In-charge (She Teams).

Anybody harassing women assuming that nobody is watching them should know that Hyderabad She teams are vigilant, he said.