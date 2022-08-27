Ganesh Chaturthi: GHMC set to distribute 4 lakh clay idols of Ganesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Representational Image As a part of the initiative to promote the use of eco-friendly idols during the festivities, the civic body is to distribute around 4 lakh idols made of clay.

Hyderabad: The distribution of clay idols for the forthcoming Vinayak Chaturthi festival will be taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from Saturday.

As a part of the initiative to promote the use of eco-friendly idols during the festivities, the civic body is to distribute around 4 lakh idols made of clay.

While most of the idols that will be distributed are eight inches the remaining are one feet and 1.5 feet in height. The distribution of clay idols will also be taken up at crowded places such as markets, the GHMC said.