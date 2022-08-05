Hyderabad: 10-year-old boy injured after air pistol misfires

Published Date - 02:11 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old boy was injured allegedly after an air pistol misfired at Sultan Shahi in Moghalpura.

The incident occurred on August 1st, when one person Mohd. Afsar was firing at stray dogs near his house to drive them away.

Sources said it was then that the minor boy asked him to shoot at a lizard on the wall. When Afsar tried shooting, the gun misfired and the boy suffered injuries on his back thoracic spine portion.

He was shifted to the hospital in Bahadurpura two days later on August 3rd and treated. His condition is said to be stable.

No complaint was lodged.

