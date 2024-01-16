Hyderabad: 11-year-old boy falls to death while flying kite

The police suspect Salman fell from the fifth floor of the building onto the third floor and died due to injuries.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 January 2024, 09:10 AM

Hyderabad: A 11 year old boy died after falling from a building while flying kites on Sunday.

According to the police, Yousuf alias Salman , a madarsa student lived at Masab Tank. On Sunday morning, Salman left the house for flying kites and didn’t return home. In evening the family of Salman after searching for him lodged a complaint and a case of kidnap was registered at Masab Tank police station.

While police were searching for him, the body of Salman was found at an underconstruction building near his house on Monday afternoon. The police suspect Salman fell from the fifth floor of the building onto the third floor and died due to injuries.

A case is registered. The police altered the Section of the case from Kidnapping to suspicious death.