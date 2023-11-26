Hyderabad: 1500 surgeons participate in annual conference of gastroenterology

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: More than 1500 surgeons from all across India participated in the 33rd annual conference of Indian Association of Surgical Gastroenterology (IASG), which was hosted by Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals.

The IASG conference focused on various aspects of gastrointestinal surgery. “The conference is packed with more than 100 hours of scientific sessions and features 580 research papers from surgeons across the country,” Dr. GV Rao, Director, AIG Hospitals and Organizing Chairman, IASGCON 2023 said.

Addressing participants in a fireside chat, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, Dr Nageshwar Reddy said that traditional Indian diet that suits our gut microbes and completely avoid ultra-processed foods like soft drinks, potato chips, ready-to-eat burgers, packaged noodles etc.

Noted chef Sanjeev Kapoor emphasized that the food cooked at home with fresh, local ingredients and made with seasonal vegetables is the best. Head of GI Surgery, Medanta Hospital, Dr. Adarsh Choudhary said that plant proteins pack more micronutrients and are easier on the gut than animal protein.