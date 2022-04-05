Hyderabad: 21-year-old woman injured in fall from ESI Metro station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman was injured after she fell from the ESI Metro station on Tuesday evening. Police are checking whether it was an accidental fall or whether she had jumped.

According to the police, the woman, Nazima, a resident of Borabanda, had gone to the Metro station in the evening. A little later, locals who found her lying in a pool of blood on the floor below informed the police, who shifted her to hospital.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

