Hyderabad: 22-year-old woman dies as DCM van rams bike on Begumpet flyover

According to police officials, Prasanna sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while her father was injured in the mishap

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 August 2024, 10:42 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman died while her father, an SPF sub-inspector, sustained injuries in a road accident at Begumpet on Monday morning.

The incident occurred when the deceased, Prasanna (22), along with her father Shanker Rao, was riding on a bike on the Begumpet flyover when a DCM van hit them.

The woman sustained head injuries after falling from the bike and died on the spot. Shanker Rao sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital, according to police officials. A case was registered. More details awaited.