Sangareddy: Wrong route driving proves fatal for two

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 August 2024, 08:32 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: In a ghastly road accident, two persons died as they hit their bike into an oncoming lorry on NH-161 at Nizampet on Sunday.

The victims were Sunil (25), a resident of Bhimra in Kangti mandal, and Srinivas (27), a resident of the Kamareddy district.

They were going in the wrong route when the incident happened. While Sunil died on the spot, Srinivas breathed his last hours later in the hospital.

A case was registered.