Patancheru: 60-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run at Rudraram

The incident occurred when Santosha, a resident of Rudraram, was crossing the busy NH-65 when a vehicle hit her

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 10:04 AM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A 60-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run case at Rudraram village in Patancheru mandal on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Santosha (60), a resident of Rudraram. The incident occurred when the woman was crossing the busy NH-65 when a vehicle hit her and fled the spot.

However, the locals could not identify the vehicle. The woman died on the spot. The police are on the look out to identify the vehicle by examining the CCTV footage.

A case was registered. The body was shifted to the government hospital Patancheru for postmortem.