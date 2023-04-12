Hyderabad: 324th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations from April 13

The major attractions of the Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations will be at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet

Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: The 324th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations popularly known as ‘Vaisakhi’ will be celebrated by the Sikh community of Telangana from April 13 to 15. The major attractions of the celebrations will be at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet.

GSA Prabhandak Committee, President, S Bhagender Singh, Secretary, S Surender Singh, Vice-President, S Sulakshan Singh and Joint Secretary S Narender Singh Ragi, said a ‘Vishaal Deewan’ will be organised at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Play Grounds, Ameerpet on April 14 from 11 am to 4 pm.

The event will be marked by recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Bhai Jasbeer Singhji (Paunta Saheb Wale), Bhai Jeevan Singhji (Ludhiana), Bhai Ajay Singhji (Nankana Sahib, Lahore), Bhai Veer Singh and others will recite shabad keertans. After the culmination of the congregation Guru Ka Langar will be served.

On the same evening, a ‘Nagar Keertan’ will be taken out at 5.30 pm from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and pass through the main corridors of Greenlands, Begumpet, Punjagutta and back to Gurudwara.

The procession will be have ‘Panj Pyaras’ in their traditional attire and display of ‘Gatka’, the famous Sikh martial art forms and other breathtaking sword exercises.