Hyderabad: 40-year-old man stabbed to death in Jagathgirigutta

The incident occurred when the deceased, Anil, was alone at his house

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 02:07 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by some unidentified persons at his house in Jagathgirigutta on the city outskirts late on Friday.

The deceased was identified as as Anil, a resident of Venkateshwar Nagar in Jagathgirigutta. The incident occurred when Anil was alone at his house.

On information, the Jagathgirigutta police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on.