Hyderabad: Juvenile arrested for portraying murder as train accident death

The victim, Mohd Yahiya Danish (17), a resident of Safardarnagar, Borabanda, was pursuing intermediate from a private college at Yousufguda in which the juvenile also studied.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 07:38 PM

Hyderabad: A juvenile who masterminded a murder and tried to portray it as a train accident death, was apprehended along with nine others by the Allapur police of Cyberabad and sent to judicial custody.

The victim, Mohd Yahiya Danish (17), a resident of Safardarnagar, Borabanda, was pursuing intermediate from a private college at Yousufguda in which the juvenile also studied.

According to the police, Danish was acquainted with a girl in their college which the juvenile did not like and warned Danish several times. However, Danish continued with the friendship.

Angered over it, the juvenile along with his friends planned to kill Danish and on June 22, he called Danish to discuss the issue near the railway tracks at Allapur. “When Danish arrived, the juvenile and nine of his associates, who were all under the influence of drugs, attacked Danish. The juvenile hit Danish on his head with a beer bottle following which he collapsed,” said an official of Allapur police station.

All the suspects then took the body of Danish and dumped it on the railway tracks to depict it as a train accident. The railway police found the body on the tracks and registered a case of suspicious death. A postmortem examination was conducted at the Osmania General Mortuary Hospital and the body handed over to the family.

However, the family members of Danish suspected that the teenager was murdered and demanded re-investigation into the case. The Government Railway Police Hyderabad then transferred the case to Allapur police who after enquiry confirmed it was a case of murder and re-registered a case under Section 302 r/w 34 of IPC.

The police apprehended ten persons including five juveniles on Friday and remanded them.