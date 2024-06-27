Farmer found murdered in agriculture field in Medak

The victim was Ragula Ashok (47). He was found dead with a head injury suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon.

27 June 2024

Representational Image

Medak: A farmer was found murdered in his agriculture field at Lakshmapur village in Ramayampet mandal on Thursday morning. The victim was Ragula Ashok (47). He was found dead with a head injury suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon.

Ashok reportedly went to his field on Thursday morning to carry out some work. He was found in a pool of blood by neighbouring farmers a couple of hours later. Following a complaint from the family members, the Ramayampet police reached the spot with a dog squad and forensic team to collect evidence.

The family members suspect the hand of another farmer’s family in the attack with whom Ashok had a land dispute for a while. The body was shifted to the area hospital in Ramayampet. A case was registered and a probe is on. Ashok is survived by his wife and two children.