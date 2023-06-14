Hyderabad: 521 bottles of non-duty paid liquor seized

Hyderabad: The excise department officials from Ghatkesar along with the local police arrested five persons on charges of smuggling non-duty paid liquor and selling it to customers. About 521 bottles of liquor worth Rs.12 lakh, 2 cars, a truck and other material, altogether estimated worth Rs.48 lakh, was seized.

The arrested persons include T.Harikrishna Goud, A.Jagadeeshwar, A.Surendar, B.Sreedhar and P.Balaraju.

Following a tip-off, officials of the excise department and the Ghatkesar police raided several places in Boduppal, Siddipet and Nacharam and arrested the suspects and seized the liquor bottles.