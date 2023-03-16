Hyderabad: 65-year-old brain dead farmer’s organs donated under Jeevandan initiative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Donor Mr. Vembadi Lingaiah

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 65-year-old farmer Vembadi Lingaiah, a resident of Kethepally, Nalgonda, who was declared as brain dead by attending team of doctors, have donated the organs of the deceased as part of Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On Tuesday, March 14, Vembadi Lingaiah complained of severe headache and was rushed to Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet for treatment. The doctors at Yashoda Hospitals provided intensive treatment to the farmer for over 24-hours but his health condition did not improve.

Later on Wednesday, the doctors declared him as brain dead. Following a series of grief counselling sessions taken-up by Jeevandan coordinators, the relatives of the farmer including his sons gave consent to donate his organs. The surgeons retrieved two kidneys and liver (in all 3) and allocated them to needy patients based on Jeevandan guidelines.

